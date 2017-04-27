49 Arrested in Syracuse Drug Bust, Many Charged Affiliated with Bricktown Gang
Forty-nine people have been charged as part of a massive drug bust in Syracuse, many of them members of the notorious Bricktown gang on the Southside. There were more than 368 counts levied against the suspects, from violent crimes like conspiracy to commit murder, to serious drug possession charges.
