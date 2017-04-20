2017 Crawfish Festival in Syracuse wi...

2017 Crawfish Festival in Syracuse will benefit In My Father's Kitchen

5 hrs ago

John Tumino needs about $10,000 more to pay off a new van that helps deliver food, clothes and medical care to homeless people in the Syracuse area. This year's Crawfish Festival and Clambake in Clinton Square will benefit In My Father's Kitchen , an organization Tumino, a chef, founded about six years ago to help feed people in Syracuse.

