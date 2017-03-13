Zebra Born In Upstate NY During Snowstorm Is Named Blizzard

A baby zebra born at a central New York wild animal park during this week's snowstorm has been given a fitting name: Blizzard. Jeff Taylor, owner of The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, near Syracuse, tells The Post-Standard that the foal was born around 6 a.m. Tuesday, when a major storm that would eventually dump more than 2 feet of snow on the area was underway.

