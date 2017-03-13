Zebra Born In Upstate NY During Snowstorm Is Named Blizzard
A baby zebra born at a central New York wild animal park during this week's snowstorm has been given a fitting name: Blizzard. Jeff Taylor, owner of The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, near Syracuse, tells The Post-Standard that the foal was born around 6 a.m. Tuesday, when a major storm that would eventually dump more than 2 feet of snow on the area was underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|13 min
|Monkey - Man
|10
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|15 min
|Monkey - Man
|16
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|Hellbabesdff
|6
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Mar 12
|What
|6
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC