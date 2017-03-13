WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica
One of the biggest names in the WWE is John Cena. Cena has Central New York residents talking about why he could have been in Utica.
#1 3 hrs ago
When uticans are even too stupid to realize they are bing mocked...priceless! Hahahahahaha
United States
#2 2 hrs ago
He's been there quite a lot since around 1999 and has local friends he stays with. They are being mocked because several celebs have been there and disliked the way they were harassed. Jon Bon Jovis daughter went to school in Clinton and David Lee Roth has a relative south of Clinton they aren't fans each had problems the DLR story is hilarious to hear him tell it. He didn't say who the relative was but I know.(Hint she's a dietician.) Dan Ackroyd told the owner of the Diamond Mines he won't ever stop in Utica again unless it's to make a comedy about it. People are a little overbearing.
