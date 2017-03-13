With record snow, Binghamton surged past Syracuse in Golden Snowball - briefly
"We got the earlier snow, so we probably had it for all of 12 hours," said Mark Pelletriot, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton. As the heaviest snow from the nor'easter moved past the Southern Tier and into Central New York, Syracuse, like a John Gillon buzzer-beater, caught up and pulled ahead.
