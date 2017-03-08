Winter Storm Expected to Dump 10-15 Inches of Snow Across Central New York
Beginning Monday evening at 8 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday heavy snow is expected to fall in Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Madison counties. The major cities that will be impacted include Boonville, Utica, Rome, Oneida, and Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|N2PTF
|9
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|16 hr
|A Tracy fan
|13
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|18 hr
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|18 hr
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Sun
|What
|6
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Sun
|Truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC