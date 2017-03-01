Who's behind the political group trying to draft Juanita Perez Williams for Syracuse mayor?
The group is an independent political committee united to convince the former top city attorney to run for mayor. It's been buying advertisements and conducting polling on her behalf for three months while Perez Williams mulls her decision from the race's periphery.
