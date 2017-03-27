Where would 'Trill' Williams rank amo...

Where would 'Trill' Williams rank among all-time Syracuse athlete names?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Late Monday night, the Syracuse Orange football program received some very good news: Three-star athlete Atrilleon "Trill" Williams became the second commit for the class of 2018 . While we're clearly excited about the talented potential addition to the roster, it's even more exciting to make a very notable addition to Syracuse athletics' storied name history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mon Hard man 9
News Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru... Sun Marie 2
News Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams... Mar 24 Orange Juice 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mar 24 fed up 19
Wolf's Den Mar 23 Honest inquirer... 1
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Mar 23 English 1
chuck schumet Mar 23 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC