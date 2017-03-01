What channel are Syracuse lacrosse ga...

What channel are Syracuse lacrosse games vs. Virginia on? TV, live stream info for men, women

Read more: The Post-Standard

The Syracuse men's and women's lacrosse teams open their ACC schedules on Sunday in the Carrier Dome with contests against Virginia. NOTE: Watch ESPN requires viewers to log in with a username and password using their cable television provider.

