Westcott co-op manager Jeremy DeChario joins 4-way race for Syracuse council
The race to replace Khalid Bey on the Common Council will soon have a fourth contender: Westcott foodie Jeremy DeChario. DeChario, a Democrat, plans to announce his candidacy for the Council's 4th district on Monday.
