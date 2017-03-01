Wegmans accused of unfairly pulling pasta sauce made in Upstate NY
WHEC reports Mario's pasta sauce, from Mario's Italian Restaurant in Rochester, had been sold at the popular grocery store chain for more than 12 years. Danny Daniele, whose family owns Mario's, says their three sauces were recently pulled without any notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Big Buck
|19
|Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|BackInSyr17
|12
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|11 hr
|SUbball
|4
|NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14)
|13 hr
|El Cockface
|5
|Paradise FOUND!!! (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|El Cockface
|31
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|El Cockface
|20
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|El Cockface
|4
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC