Upcoming Oswego plays a Caesar,a a Xa...

Upcoming Oswego plays a Caesar,a a Xa inspire cross-campus engagement

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

SUNY Oswego students and faculty in English and creative writing, political science, philosophy, and art - as well as in theater - have seized opportunities to work with the professional actors, directors and a playwright of “Julius Caesar” and “X,” which take the stage March 27 and 28 at SUNY Oswego's Waterman Theatre in the culmination of a national three-year project of The Acting Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Martin 2 hr What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 3 hr Truth 11
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Fri Truth 12
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Thu Well 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 8 spytheweb 2
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 6 hello 1
tina belonge (Sep '13) Mar 4 tinacunt 6
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at March 12 at 4:17PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC