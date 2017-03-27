Trump's order on Clean Power Plan goo...

Trump's order on Clean Power Plan good for Russia, bad for US: Syracuse profs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

President Trump's executive order today ordering the roll-back of the Clean Power Plan would be "terrible" for America and good for Russia, a pair of Syracuse University professors said today. The power plan, put in place under President Obama, would cut carbon dioxide emissions by 32 percent in an effort to slow human-induced climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mon Hard man 9
News Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru... Mar 26 Marie 2
News Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams... Mar 24 Orange Juice 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mar 24 fed up 19
Wolf's Den Mar 23 Honest inquirer... 1
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Mar 23 English 1
chuck schumet Mar 23 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC