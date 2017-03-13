There are on the The Post-Standard story from 6 hrs ago, titled Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on Wheels of Syracuse. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Meals on Wheels of Syracuse would lose almost one-third of its annual budget under President Donald Trump's budget blueprint that calls for deep cuts to domestic spending. The nonprofit, which serves hot meals to seniors and other homebound clients, would have to find other sources to make up for the loss of about $300,000 a year in federal aid, said Mason Kaufman, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Syracuse.

