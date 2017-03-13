Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on Wheels of Syracuse
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 6 hrs ago, titled Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on Wheels of Syracuse. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
Meals on Wheels of Syracuse would lose almost one-third of its annual budget under President Donald Trump's budget blueprint that calls for deep cuts to domestic spending. The nonprofit, which serves hot meals to seniors and other homebound clients, would have to find other sources to make up for the loss of about $300,000 a year in federal aid, said Mason Kaufman, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Syracuse.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Good slash it! Look up the job of the Federal Government! Providing handouts is one of them! We're 20 trillion in debt!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|jrodny
|17
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|23 hr
|newyorker
|4
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Fri
|SUbball
|6
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Monkey - Man
|10
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Hellbabesdff
|6
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC