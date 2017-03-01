Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Sy...

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse basketball bubble trouble

The Syracuse Orange lost to Louisville on Sunday, and since then, bubble concerns have ramped up. You can't feel amazing about the Orange's chances right now, even if they still stand a better shot to make it than most around them on the bubble... In this week's episode, John Cassillo is joined by Ben Sigel to dive into bubble conversations, talk ACC Tournament seedings, and even some beer.

