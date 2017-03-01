Tipp Hill Shamrock Run 2017: See resu...

Tipp Hill Shamrock Run 2017: See results for every finisher

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Almost 1,900 runners braved the frigid weather Saturday morning to run the four-mile Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run in Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tina belonge (Sep '13) Sat tinacunt 6
Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental... Sat YouKnowIt 1
Brotherly love Sat YouKnowIt 1
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Fri Haha 7
News Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08) Fri badge 72 21
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Mar 2 kuuuuuuuuuunt 10
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Mar 2 times up 5
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC