Taking Back Sunday returning to CNY for Saranac Brewery concert
The emo/post-hardcore rock band will perform at Saranac Brewery in Utica on Friday, Aug. 18. Every Time I Die and All Get Out will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through CCTix.com , the Brewery Shop and at the Sound Garden in Syracuse. General admission prices start at $26.
