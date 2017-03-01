Syracuse women's basketball star Alexis Peterson makes final four cut of national award
Syracuse senior guard Alexis Peterson is one of four finalists for the 2017 Dawn Staley Award, the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia announced on Friday afternoon. Peterson joins Ohio State junior guard Kelsey Mitchell, Washington senior guard Kelsey Plum and Connecticut sophomore guard Katie Lou Samuelson as the four finalists for the prestigious award.
