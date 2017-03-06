Syracuse woman who stole patient's painkillers gives up nursing license
Antoinette Muhl, a licensed practical nurse, stole hydrocodone tablets from a patient in 2015 while working at the Sunnyside Care Center in East Syracuse. As a result she was convicted of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in 2016 in Manlius town court, and sentenced to a conditional discharge.
