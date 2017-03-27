Syracuse woman who helps the vulnerable wrongfully fired by state for felony record
A Syracuse woman who was fired from a state-sponsored job due to a 2005 felony conviction is suing after a judge ruled that she was unfairly terminated. "My primary reason for having the lawsuit is so people in the same situation as me don't have to go through that," Tealye Carrington said of her lawsuit, adding that she wants the state to admit it was wrong.
