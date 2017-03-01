Syracuse University considers requiring students to live on campus for a 3rd year
The idea to extend SU's residency requirement by another year emerged as part of the university's "Campus Framework" planning , a long-term effort to update SU's infrastructure and usher the campus through the 21st Century. Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly announced the university was considering a new residency requirement at a meeting on the Campus Framework this week.
