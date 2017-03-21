Syracuse teenager hit by car identifi...

Syracuse teenager hit by car identified; on life support, family says

A Syracuse teenager was leaving work at Burger King and walking to a friend's house when he was hit by a car on North Salina Street near Bear Street at about 1:30 a.m., according to his sister. Seth Collier, 18, is on life support and is not expected to survive his injuries, Jade Collier said.

