Syracuse teen killed in hit-and-run remembered by packed crowd at vigil

In the moments after Seth Collier was hit by a car that sped off - and before bystanders darted to the fatally injured teen to try to help - he lay alone, crumpled up in the street. So many family and friends gathered on the city's North Side for a vigil remembering Collier that police officers closed part of the street to make way for the bulging crowd.

