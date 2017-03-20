Syracuse teen banned from Destiny USA returns, pepper sprays store manager, police say
A Syracuse teenager previously banned from Destiny USA is accused of pepper spraying a store manager during a robbery at the mall last week, authorities said. Meyasha Kerce, 16, of 122 W. Seneca Turnpike, was charged Friday at Destiny USA with third-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, both felonies, and petit larceny and unlawfully possessing a noxious material, both misdemeanors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|18 hr
|Toby01
|18
|Does anyone know a Christine Loiaciano???
|19 hr
|wendy
|1
|WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica
|22 hr
|Wrassle
|2
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 17
|newyorker
|4
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Mar 17
|SUbball
|6
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Mar 17
|Monkey - Man
|10
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC