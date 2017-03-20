Syracuse teen banned from Destiny USA returns, pepper sprays store manager, police say

A Syracuse teenager previously banned from Destiny USA is accused of pepper spraying a store manager during a robbery at the mall last week, authorities said. Meyasha Kerce, 16, of 122 W. Seneca Turnpike, was charged Friday at Destiny USA with third-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, both felonies, and petit larceny and unlawfully possessing a noxious material, both misdemeanors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.