Syracuse teen accused of stabbing 18-year-old woman to death with her own knife

A Syracuse teenager is accused of breaking into an 18-year-old woman's apartment and stabbing her to death with a knife he found there, a prosecutor said today. Farod Mosley was 17 years old when he was arrested in the Jan. 4, 2016 murder of Jada Dame, 18, in her 410 Boyden St. apartment.

