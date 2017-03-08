Syracuse teen accused of stabbing 18-year-old woman to death with her own knife
A Syracuse teenager is accused of breaking into an 18-year-old woman's apartment and stabbing her to death with a knife he found there, a prosecutor said today. Farod Mosley was 17 years old when he was arrested in the Jan. 4, 2016 murder of Jada Dame, 18, in her 410 Boyden St. apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Lisa Martin
|19 hr
|Francis
|4
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mark
|11
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mon
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC