Syracuse teachers union president ousted by leadership
The union's representative assembly, made up of officers and building representatives, voted to "vacate the president's office," the union said in a statement to members. First Vice President Megan Root, who has been acting as president since Fruscello was suspended in January, will take over as president, as directed by the union's bylaws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monique gellar
|Tue
|Black stud
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|12WetDiapers
|32
|Cougar bars
|Tue
|LJJ
|2
|WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica
|Tue
|Junkyard dog
|4
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 20
|Toby01
|18
|Does anyone know a Christine Loiaciano???
|Mar 20
|wendy
|1
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC