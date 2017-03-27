Syracuse 'StopSlut' Week: Teen actresses perform in a play about rape culture
What does it mean if you call yourself a slut. Are you reclaiming the word and your sexuality? Or are you participating in your own oppression? A play, put on by teen actresses from high schools in and around Syracuse next month, examines that question and invites audiences to talk about it after.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|Hard man
|9
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|Sun
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Mar 24
|Orange Juice
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 24
|fed up
|19
|Wolf's Den
|Mar 23
|Honest inquirer...
|1
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 23
|English
|1
|chuck schumet
|Mar 23
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC