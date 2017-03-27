Syracuse 'StopSlut' Week: Teen actres...

Syracuse 'StopSlut' Week: Teen actresses perform in a play about rape culture

What does it mean if you call yourself a slut. Are you reclaiming the word and your sexuality? Or are you participating in your own oppression? A play, put on by teen actresses from high schools in and around Syracuse next month, examines that question and invites audiences to talk about it after.

