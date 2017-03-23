Syracuse stands out nationally for closing graduation gap among black, white students
Syracuse is among a relatively small number of cities in the country that have eliminated the gap between black and white student graduation rates. "You see the gaps narrowing but you still don't see them closed all the way," said Robert Balfanz, a Johns Hopkins University researcher.
