Syracuse sees Rochester as role model to tackle lead paint problem
Syracuse is turning to Rochester as a role model in tackling a decades-old lead paint problem that leaves hundreds of city youngsters with lead poisoning each year. Rochester tries to prevent kids from getting lead poisoning by inspecting rental homes for signs of chipping and peeling lead paint.
