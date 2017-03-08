Syracuse school board picks superinte...

Syracuse school board picks superintendent

The board voted unanimously to confirm Jaime Alicea as the superintendent of city schools Wednesday night. Alicea began serving as interim superintendent in July following Sharon Contreras' departure.

