Syracuse recruiting: Orange will have...

Syracuse recruiting: Orange will have to wait to pursue Tremont Waters

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Earlier on Monday, ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello reported that Syracuse and Duke were expected to get involved in the recruitment of 2017 point guard Tremont Waters. Duke and Syracuse are among the teams expected to get involved with Tremont Waters since he reopened his recruitment, sources told ESPN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Mon N2PTF 9
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Sun A Tracy fan 13
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Sun Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Sun BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Sun BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin Mar 12 What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Mar 12 Truth 11
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at March 15 at 4:41AM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC