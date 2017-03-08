Syracuse recruiting: Orange offer 201...

Syracuse recruiting: Orange offer 2017 point guard Howard Washington

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

On Saturday, Washington was formally offered a scholarship by Jim Boeheim and the Syracuse Orange basketball program, which is something he's been very public about wanting . Washington originally committed to Butler a few years ago, but decommitted shortly thereafter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Martin 7 hr What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 8 hr Truth 11
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Fri Truth 12
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Mar 9 Well 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 8 spytheweb 2
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 6 hello 1
tina belonge (Sep '13) Mar 4 tinacunt 6
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at March 12 at 8:02PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC