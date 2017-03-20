Syracuse police pepper spray teen aft...

Syracuse police pepper spray teen after he tried to 'eat evidence,' resist arrest

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse police pepper sprayed a city teenager they say resisted arrest this weekend after they caught him "eating evidence" during a traffic stop, according to court documents. When officers stopped 19-year-old Glenn Pendergraph's 2013 Mazda at 4:53 p.m. Saturday at West Beard and Landon avenues in the city, they saw him holding "torn bags" and "chewing on an unknown substance he claimed was marijuana," court papers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica 2 hr Doug 3
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 21 hr Toby01 18
Does anyone know a Christine Loiaciano??? 22 hr wendy 1
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Mar 18 Truth 1
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 17 newyorker 4
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Mar 17 SUbball 6
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Mar 17 Monkey - Man 10
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC