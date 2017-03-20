Syracuse police pepper spray teen after he tried to 'eat evidence,' resist arrest

Syracuse police pepper sprayed a city teenager they say resisted arrest this weekend after they caught him "eating evidence" during a traffic stop, according to court documents. When officers stopped 19-year-old Glenn Pendergraph's 2013 Mazda at 4:53 p.m. Saturday at West Beard and Landon avenues in the city, they saw him holding "torn bags" and "chewing on an unknown substance he claimed was marijuana," court papers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.