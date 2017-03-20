Syracuse police pepper spray teen after he tried to 'eat evidence,' resist arrest
Syracuse police pepper sprayed a city teenager they say resisted arrest this weekend after they caught him "eating evidence" during a traffic stop, according to court documents. When officers stopped 19-year-old Glenn Pendergraph's 2013 Mazda at 4:53 p.m. Saturday at West Beard and Landon avenues in the city, they saw him holding "torn bags" and "chewing on an unknown substance he claimed was marijuana," court papers said.
