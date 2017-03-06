Syracuse police chief's son rejects probation for drug charge, wants community service
The son of Syracuse's police chief isn't interested in pleading guilty to a reduced drug charge that would put him on probation for three years, his lawyer said today. Instead, Frank Fowler Jr., 25, is seeking some sort of community service punishment after his July 2016 arrest, lawyer Nikki Platenik indicated.
