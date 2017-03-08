Syracuse police arrest 5 people, seiz...

Syracuse police arrest 5 people, seize 2 handguns during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday officers Jacob Breen and Patrick Moore stopped a Chevrolet Impala in the 1400 block of South Salina Street when the car did not stop at a stop sign at Tallman Street. Police did not say if the officers were on patrol at the time or were in the area for another reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... 4 hr Well 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Wed spytheweb 2
Lisa Martin Tue Francis 4
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mar 7 Mark 11
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 6 hello 1
tina belonge (Sep '13) Mar 4 tinacunt 6
Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental... Mar 4 YouKnowIt 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC