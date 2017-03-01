Syracuse Opera is holding a Faberge egg competition for an upcoming production
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Opera and Syracuse.com are holding a Faberge egg competition. The winners will be chosen by Syracuse.com readers and featured in a window display celebrating the production of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Syracuse residents hid drugs in car seats, fa...
|59 min
|Big Buck
|1
|Should the teen driving age be lowered? (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|Clan
|195
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Tue
|Gotcha
|3
|Does anyone know where Christine Loiaciano live...
|Feb 27
|Debbie
|1
|Young kids should not be in the same jail popul...
|Feb 27
|Gotcha
|3
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Feb 26
|Ohheyhey
|11
|do not resign to your fate by Lindy Madill Syra...
|Feb 25
|Tiffany John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC