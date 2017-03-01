Syracuse Opera is holding a Faberge e...

Syracuse Opera is holding a Faberge egg competition for an upcoming production

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Opera and Syracuse.com are holding a Faberge egg competition. The winners will be chosen by Syracuse.com readers and featured in a window display celebrating the production of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Syracuse residents hid drugs in car seats, fa... 59 min Big Buck 1
News Should the teen driving age be lowered? (Apr '08) 10 hr Clan 195
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Tue Gotcha 3
Does anyone know where Christine Loiaciano live... Feb 27 Debbie 1
Young kids should not be in the same jail popul... Feb 27 Gotcha 3
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Feb 26 Ohheyhey 11
do not resign to your fate by Lindy Madill Syra... Feb 25 Tiffany John 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC