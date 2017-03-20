Syracuse Opera: Artists hope you'll pick their Faberge eggs to honor 'Eugene Onegin'
Syracuse Opera invited local crafters and artists to decorate eggs to mark the performance of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin," an opera full of passion and a main character who breaks the hearts of those around him. The opera will be performed April 7 and April 9 at the Crouse-Hinds Theater.
