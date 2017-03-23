Syracuse man to admit guilt in pregnant woman's fatal heroin-fentanyl overdose
A Syracuse man is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in connection with charges that he sold a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a pregnant woman two years ago. Anthony Vita, 37, is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing at 11 a.m. tomorrow before U.S. District Judge Norman Mordue.
