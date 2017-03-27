Syracuse man charged as repeat child ...

Syracuse man charged as repeat child pornograhy offender

14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse man who was sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography has been charged again with sending child porn over the internet. Benjamin Jakes-Johnson, 37, was on lifetime probation for the previous conviction when he was arrested last week on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

