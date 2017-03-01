Syracuse man admits stealing $53K sno...

Syracuse man admits stealing $53K snowplow that left 'huge tracks,' could get prison

2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse contractor pleaded guilty Friday to stealing a $53,000 snowplow from the Empower Federal Credit Union parking lot on Erie Boulevard West. Michael Schrader was caught after police followed "huge tracks" left by the snowplow in the overnight Jan. 4, 2016 caper.

