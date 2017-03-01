Syracuse man admits stealing $53K snowplow that left 'huge tracks,' could get prison
A Syracuse contractor pleaded guilty Friday to stealing a $53,000 snowplow from the Empower Federal Credit Union parking lot on Erie Boulevard West. Michael Schrader was caught after police followed "huge tracks" left by the snowplow in the overnight Jan. 4, 2016 caper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Sat
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Sat
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Sat
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Mar 3
|Haha
|7
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 2
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Mar 2
|times up
|5
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC