Syracuse man accused of 2 murders going to trial first for one that shut down SU
A Syracuse man facing two murder trials for shootings 7 1/2 months apart will go to trial for the first one next week. Jeffrey Bradshaw, 20, is accused of being one of two shooters in the October 2015 murder of 15-year-old Zavion Escobar on Hope Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Mark
|11
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|20 hr
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Mar 3
|Haha
|7
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|badge 72
|21
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC