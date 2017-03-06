Syracuse man accused of 2 murders goi...

Syracuse man accused of 2 murders going to trial first for one that shut down SU

A Syracuse man facing two murder trials for shootings 7 1/2 months apart will go to trial for the first one next week. Jeffrey Bradshaw, 20, is accused of being one of two shooters in the October 2015 murder of 15-year-old Zavion Escobar on Hope Avenue.

