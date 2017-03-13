Syracuse lawmakers want a better way ...

Syracuse lawmakers want a better way to enforce housing code violations

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

There are currently thousands of outstanding code violations on properties throughout Syracuse. City lawmakers want a better way to deal with that flood delinquent houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) 7 hr N2PTF 9
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 22 hr A Tracy fan 13
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 22 hr Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Sun BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Sun BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin Sun What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Sun Truth 11
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at March 13 at 10:22PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC