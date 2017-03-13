Syracuse lawmakers want a better way to enforce housing code violations
There are currently thousands of outstanding code violations on properties throughout Syracuse. City lawmakers want a better way to deal with that flood delinquent houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|N2PTF
|9
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|A Tracy fan
|13
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Sun
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Sun
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Sun
|What
|6
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Sun
|Truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC