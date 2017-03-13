Syracuse football unveils 2017 spring depth chart

Syracuse spring depth chart: rFr. Airon Servais starting at right guard, WR Jamal Custis starting over Devin Butler, OL Evan Adams unlisted pic.twitter.com/akLYlG03nF Among the big changes: Moe Neal moves to wide receiver and Tyrone Perkins heads returns to the running back spot .

