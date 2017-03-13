Syracuse football spring practice pre...

Syracuse football spring practice preview

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse football opens spring practice Tuesday, and to help set the table for Year 2 of the Dino Babers era, syracuse.com/The Post-Standard will run through each position group. Today we close out the defense with a look at the secondary, a unit in line for a major facelift in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Sat Truth 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Fri jrodny 17
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Fri newyorker 4
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Fri SUbball 6
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Fri Monkey - Man 10
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Fri Hellbabesdff 6
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 12 Awesome kink 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC