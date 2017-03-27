Syracuse football recruiting: 2017 Juco DT Shaquille Grosvenor signs with Su
Grosvenor, who plays for Mesa Community College, has three years left to use three seasons of eligibility. He visited SU late last week and chose the Orange over other scholarship offers from Lamar and Arkansas State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|14 hr
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|21 hr
|Lynne
|21
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Thu
|English
|3
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Hard man
|9
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|Mar 26
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Mar 24
|Orange Juice
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 24
|fed up
|19
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC