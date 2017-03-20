Syracuse football QB Eric Dungey returns to field on Day 1 of spring practice
Junior quarterback Eric Dungey practiced for the first time since leaving a 54-0 loss at Clemson on Nov. 5, when he absorbed a hard hit up near his head and neck area. On defense, redshirt junior safety Antwan Cordy has had to wait even longer to get back on the field.
