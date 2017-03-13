Syracuse football Pro Day scheduled for March 20
Amba Etta-Tawo was the only Syracuse Orange football player invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. But that doesn't mean he would be the only graduate to receive attention from NFL scouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|RT Plus
|15
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Mar 13
|N2PTF
|9
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Mar 12
|What
|6
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 12
|Truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC