Syracuse football DT Steven Clark's career in jeopardy due to blood clots, genetic disorder

Syracuse Orange football defensive tackle Steven Clark's career is in jeopardy after it was discovered the sophomore is suffering from blood clots and a genetic disorder, he revealed to Syracuse.com reporter Stephen Bailey on Thursday. Doctors made the diagnosis after evaluating Clark during his rehabilitation process from a sprained MCL and slight meniscus tear.

