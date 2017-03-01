Syracuse football DT Steven Clark's career in jeopardy due to blood clots, genetic disorder
Syracuse Orange football defensive tackle Steven Clark's career is in jeopardy after it was discovered the sophomore is suffering from blood clots and a genetic disorder, he revealed to Syracuse.com reporter Stephen Bailey on Thursday. Doctors made the diagnosis after evaluating Clark during his rehabilitation process from a sprained MCL and slight meniscus tear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|8 hr
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|8 hr
|times up
|5
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|Big Buck
|19
|Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|BackInSyr17
|12
|NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|El Cockface
|5
|Paradise FOUND!!! (Apr '09)
|Wed
|El Cockface
|31
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Wed
|El Cockface
|20
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC