Syracuse football could have deeper WR unit

Amba Etta-Tawo blazed a trail for Syracuse receivers in Dino Babers' offense, shredding the record book en route to earning All-America honors in his only season. His rapid turnaround, catching 61 passes in three seasons at Maryland to posting 94 receptions, 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, defied most logic to a staff that turned to the graduate-transfer market looking for a long receiver with good speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.