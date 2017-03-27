Syracuse football could have deeper WR unit
Amba Etta-Tawo blazed a trail for Syracuse receivers in Dino Babers' offense, shredding the record book en route to earning All-America honors in his only season. His rapid turnaround, catching 61 passes in three seasons at Maryland to posting 94 receptions, 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, defied most logic to a staff that turned to the graduate-transfer market looking for a long receiver with good speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Hard man
|9
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|Sun
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Mar 24
|Orange Juice
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 24
|fed up
|19
|Wolf's Den
|Mar 23
|Honest inquirer...
|1
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 23
|English
|1
|chuck schumet
|Mar 23
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC