Syracuse firefighter suspended over DA investigator's hit-and-run
A Syracuse firefighter has been suspended without pay pending an investigation into his role in a hit-and-run car crash involving an investigator in the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office. Mayor Stephanie Miner today announced the suspension of firefighter Edward Ackerman pending an investigation into the crash on North Salina Street.
